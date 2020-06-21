Michaeline Gordon ,60, passed away at home in S. Barrington, IL on June 14th surrounded by her loving family. Michaeline was born May 25, 1960 in Chicago, IL and later moved to the northern suburbs where she graduated from Schaumburg High School as the president of her class. She was chosen as Miss Schaumburg Rodeo Queen. Her love of learning was apparent by her extensive educational career. Michaeline earned her B.S. at the University of Illinois followed by a J.D. from the John Marshall School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation at DePaul University. She then attended Columbia University where she earned a Certificate in Mediation which enhanced her ability to relate to others in her professional career. She was frequently asked to share her knowledge with various community organizations including the International Bar Association, Chicago Bar Association, the American Association of Individual Investors and the National Business Institute. Michaeline's law career was varied and prolific. A recognized authority regarding estate planning, she advised business owners, families, and individuals regarding wealth transfer, business, succession planning, asset protection, generational, charitable, estate planning and estate settlement. She was a successful estate planning lawyer at Aronberg Goldgehn Law Firm in Chicago. Michaeline was often requested to participate in numerous webinars, seminars and panels to share her extensive knowledge. She also spoke frequently on behalf of Northern Trust. An advocate for women, children and families, she supported organizations of empowerment. An example being the Hunger Project. Michaeline was a member of the Chicago Bar Association, Exit Planning Exchange and Advocate Charitable Foundation. Michaeline was founder and president of Health Practitioner's Advisory Group. Members of the University Club of Chicago will miss her presence as she was a twenty-two-year member, founder and chair of the University Book Club. In honor of her extraordinary efforts to increase membership, she was awarded the Club's Crystal Owl Red Blazer that she proudly wore. Michaeline will be remembered as the beloved daughter of Bernadine Rosenthal; the loving sister of Anthony Trychta, Sr. (Jean Horner); the thoughtful and caring aunt of Anthony Trychta Jr., Andrew, and Tiffany Smith (Jared); the great aunt to sweet Kyra and Anthony; the caring step sister to Cheryl and Michael Rosenthal. She was proceeded in death by her father Ronald Trychta, her stepfather M. Rosenthal and both sets of grandparents. Her thoughtful, generous and supportive personality will be missed by extended family, loyal friends and so many others. Services will be private at Holy Family Parish in Inverness, Illinois. A memorial service will also be held at the University Club of Chicago by invitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, the Hunger Project or Catholic Charities in Michaeline's honor. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.