Michaeline Gordon ,60, passed away at home in S. Barrington, IL on June 14th surrounded by her loving family. Michaeline was born May 25, 1960 in Chicago, IL and later moved to the northern suburbs where she graduated from Schaumburg High School as the president of her class. She was chosen as Miss Schaumburg Rodeo Queen. Her love of learning was apparent by her extensive educational career. Michaeline earned her B.S. at the University of Illinois followed by a J.D. from the John Marshall School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation at DePaul University. She then attended Columbia University where she earned a Certificate in Mediation which enhanced her ability to relate to others in her professional career. She was frequently asked to share her knowledge with various community organizations including the International Bar Association, Chicago Bar Association, the American Association of Individual Investors and the National Business Institute. Michaeline's law career was varied and prolific. A recognized authority regarding estate planning, she advised business owners, families, and individuals regarding wealth transfer, business, succession planning, asset protection, generational, charitable, estate planning and estate settlement. She was a successful estate planning lawyer at Aronberg Goldgehn Law Firm in Chicago. Michaeline was often requested to participate in numerous webinars, seminars and panels to share her extensive knowledge. She also spoke frequently on behalf of Northern Trust. An advocate for women, children and families, she supported organizations of empowerment. An example being the Hunger Project. Michaeline was a member of the Chicago Bar Association, Exit Planning Exchange and Advocate Charitable Foundation. Michaeline was founder and president of Health Practitioner's Advisory Group. Members of the University Club of Chicago will miss her presence as she was a twenty-two-year member, founder and chair of the University Book Club. In honor of her extraordinary efforts to increase membership, she was awarded the Club's Crystal Owl Red Blazer that she proudly wore. Michaeline will be remembered as the beloved daughter of Bernadine Rosenthal; the loving sister of Anthony Trychta, Sr. (Jean Horner); the thoughtful and caring aunt of Anthony Trychta Jr., Andrew, and Tiffany Smith (Jared); the great aunt to sweet Kyra and Anthony; the caring step sister to Cheryl and Michael Rosenthal. She was proceeded in death by her father Ronald Trychta, her stepfather M. Rosenthal and both sets of grandparents. Her thoughtful, generous and supportive personality will be missed by extended family, loyal friends and so many others. Services will be private at Holy Family Parish in Inverness, Illinois. A memorial service will also be held at the University Club of Chicago by invitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, the Hunger Project or Catholic Charities in Michaeline's honor. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 19, 2020
We miss her so much at the University Club book society, which she created and ran. It made the club a much more vibrant place, as did her presence in it.
Joy Schwabach
June 19, 2020
Michaeline, was a beautiful person inside and out Very compassionate and loving,She will be missed.
Linda Pesata
Friend
June 18, 2020
Smart, Beautiful, Strong, Caring and so Loving.
Ryvkah Goodman
Friend
June 17, 2020
Beloved retreat. I am so happy that I had the opportunity to spend the weekend with Michaeline peace and blessings
Diane Mason
June 17, 2020
Dancing at beloved retreat. So much fun that night
Diane Mason
June 17, 2020
So sorry. I wish I had met Michaeline earlier. Her life story is amazing. Beloved retreat let us share a short time with her. Eternally grateful hugs and blessings to you Bernie you raised an wonderful woman.
Diane Mason
June 16, 2020
We are so thrilled to have had Michaeline in our life Fond memories of celebrating many Christmass together.
She will be missed
With deepest condolences
The Borgman family
Sue Borgman
Friend
June 16, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the loss of dear Michaeline. May your memories bring you comfort. I will always remember her as the Rodeo Queen who went to England as an exchange student. She always had class.
Jeanne Goodwin
Family
June 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter, Michaeline. Mary of Beloved sent me the news from Holy Family today. My prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family. God bless and bring you peace in the coming days.
Barbara Balik
June 16, 2020
Dear Bernie, I work closely with Mary Whiteside and also am very involved in the Beloved community. I have heard such touching and beautiful stories about you and Michaeline through the past several months. Words cannot express my deepest sympathy on the loss of your daughter. God bless you and keep you in the palm of His hand. Michaelines bio is so impressive. Marsha Adamczyk
