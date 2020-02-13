Home

Michalene K. Iacono

Michalene K. Iacono Obituary
Michalene (Miki) K. Iacono 78 of La Grange Park, IL. Retired in Chandler, AZ with loving husband John J. Iacono. The loving mother of Dean A. Iacono and Deborah (Debby) L. Darrus (Iacono) ; the late Steven Darrus. Loving grandmother of: Danielle Darrus, Nicole Darrus, Niko Iacono and Christina Iacono. Wonderful great-grandmother of: Gianna and Jaylen. Michalene passed away comfortably in her own home from dementia, surrounded by family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
