Home

POWERED BY

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Michalina Palys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michalina Palys

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michalina Palys Obituary
Michalina Palys, nee Winnik, 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Maciej "Mike." Devoted mother of Fred (Karen) and the late Stan (Irene). Cherished grandmother of Kevin, Timothy, and Jennifer (Ron) Leonard. Dear great-grandmother of Tiffany, Brooklyn, and Colin. Fond sister in law of Walter (the late Genevieve) Palys. Visitation Friday 4:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St., Crestwood, to St. Elizabeth Seton Church for a 10 A.M. Mass. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Please omit flowers. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now