Michalina Palys, nee Winnik, 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Maciej "Mike." Devoted mother of Fred (Karen) and the late Stan (Irene). Cherished grandmother of Kevin, Timothy, and Jennifer (Ron) Leonard. Dear great-grandmother of Tiffany, Brooklyn, and Colin. Fond sister in law of Walter (the late Genevieve) Palys. Visitation Friday 4:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St., Crestwood, to St. Elizabeth Seton Church for a 10 A.M. Mass. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Please omit flowers. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019