Michele Ann Huber
Michele Ann Huber (nee Joyce), age 70, of Naperville, IL passed away on August 24, 2020. Michele is survived by her loving son; Eric Huber; and siblings, Cheryl (Dennis) Pettke, Mike (Denise) Joyce, Renee (Ryan) North, Jackie (Brian) Kloss, Sr., John (Marie) Joyce; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary (nee Ziagos) Joyce. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. For service information please go to www.beidelmankunschfh.com or call 630-922-9630.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
