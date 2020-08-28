Michele Ann Huber (nee Joyce), age 70, of Naperville, IL passed away on August 24, 2020. Michele is survived by her loving son; Eric Huber; and siblings, Cheryl (Dennis) Pettke, Mike (Denise) Joyce, Renee (Ryan) North, Jackie (Brian) Kloss, Sr., John (Marie) Joyce; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary (nee Ziagos) Joyce. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. For service information please go to www.beidelmankunschfh.com
or call 630-922-9630.