Michele F. Novak, 73, passed away suddenly in Marco Island, Florida with her loving sister, Kathy, at her side. Loving sister of Kathy Novak; cherished niece of Jeanne (the late Edward) Swiatowiec; close cousin to Edward (Delores) Kowalczyk, Ray (Chris) Novak, Ken (Mary Rose) Nowak, Michael (Cindy) Swiatowiec, John (Patty) Swiatowiec, Mary Lee (Jaime) Garcia, and Beth Anne Swiatowiec; cherished cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents, the late Frank and Eleanore Novak. Michele was a Math Teacher and Principal at Alvernia High School. She also worked in the Development Department and was on the Alumni Board at St. Patrick's High School. Michele was the Coordinator of the Department of Medicine Residency Program and later Business Manager for the Department of Medicine at Stroger Hospital before retiring. Michele has lived in the Chicago area all her life, spending over 70 summers in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and nearly forty winters and holidays in Marco Island, Florida. She was a much loved and dedicated educator and friend to many. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6th, at 9:15am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Hyacinth Basilica for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adult Down Syndrome Center, 1610 Luther Lane, Park Ridge, Illinois 60068; to Lewis University DISCOVER Initiative, 1 University Parkway, Unit 292, Romeoville, Illinois 60446, or a . Michele will forever be imprinted on the lives she touched and through the memories we will always cherish. We celebrate a life lived with integrity, compassion, kindness, and courage. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 4, 2020