Michele "Ziggy" J. Marzigliano age 87 of Northbrook. Devoted husband of Joanne L. Marzigliano nee Zoellner for 58 years. Loving dad of Michele (Douglas) Grewcock, Michael (Diane) Marzigliano, Melinda Marzigliano, Mark Marzigliano, and Maria (Patrick Traynor) Wagener. Caring grandfather of Alyssa, Michael Lewis (Gayle), Megan (Caitlin), Nicholas, Ryan, Jack, Abigail, Ian and Christopher. Great-grandfather of Michael James and Elizabeth Micah. Dear brother of Concetta (late Nicolas) Robertelli, Angelina (late Joseph) Gallo, Lauretta (Vincent) Verlezza, Dominick (Barbara) Marzigliano and the late Carol (Mario) Delli Pizzi and Jack (Julia) Marzigliano. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Ziggy loved the Village of Northbrook and volunteered countless hours to enhancing the community. He served on Northbrook Civic Foundation, 4th of July Committee, Youth Commission, Scouting and loved making people smile.
Visitation was 3-8 pm Wednesday, March 11th at Kolssak Funeral Home 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling, IL. Life Celebration Service was Thursday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Donations to the at or Northbrook Civic Foundation, PO Box 232, Northbrook, IL 60065 will be greatly appreciated. For funeral information or to leave a condolence please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020