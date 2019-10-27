Home

Michele Jane Neill

Michele Jane Neill Obituary
Michele Jane Neill, 79, at rest October 24, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Mary and James Neill; loving cousin of George Kanary, MaryEllen (Paul) Bielat, Nancy (Ernest) Kummer, William Keenan and many more. Former nurse-anesthesist at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Funeral Mass Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village 1270 Franciscan Drive, Lemont 60439. Visitation at the Chapel from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lemont. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
