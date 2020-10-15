Michele M. Dudek, age 75, loving daughter of the late Mitchel and Veronica; beloved sister of James and the late Robert (Kathy) Dudek; cherished aunt of Kristyn (James) Wagner, Nicholas ( Natalie) Dudek, Michael Dudek and Theresa ( Paul) Stahovic; also great- nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, where funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Lung Association
or the American Heart Association
. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com