Michele M. Dudek
Michele M. Dudek, age 75, loving daughter of the late Mitchel and Veronica; beloved sister of James and the late Robert (Kathy) Dudek; cherished aunt of Kristyn (James) Wagner, Nicholas ( Natalie) Dudek, Michael Dudek and Theresa ( Paul) Stahovic; also great- nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, where funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
October 13, 2020
Michelle was a joy to know with our ASCEND group at Christ Church of Oak Brook. May her family feel the comfort and peace of Jesus as he welcomes Michelle home and be blessed,
Donna Sheridan
