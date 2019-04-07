|
Michele Rak nee Gilbertson, age 75, late of Frankfort. Beloved wife of Paul Rak. Loving mother of Paul Jr., Melanie, Christian, and Kevin. Proud grandmother of Tiffany, Gwen, Sydney, Hazel, and Violet. Survived by her daughters-in-law Marilyn, Barbara, and Erika, her siblings Lyn, Michael, and Paula, and countless nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Michele will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home at 17248 S. Harlem Ave. in Tinley Park. The eulogy and remembrances will begin at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the General Fund of Together We Cope, which assists the elderly, people with disabilities, and many others in need. To donate, go to togetherwecope.org. For more information, call 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019