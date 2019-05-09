Michele Vishny (nee Kopstein), 86, died May 7, 2019, loving wife of Paul H. Vishny, daughter of the late Max A. and Esther Silber Kopstein, mother of Deborah, Renana Friedman and Miriam (Mark Cohen); grandmother of Danielle and Jonathan Cohen, Hana Yamahiro and Benjamin Friedman; sister of the late Leila Avrin. Michele taught art history at various Chicago universities, including Northwestern, University of Illinois- Chicago and the School of the Art Institute. She authored "Mordecai Ardon", a comprehensive book about the famous Israeli artist, and numerous articles in various art publications. A curator of art shows at various museums, she was a well known Judaica expert and appraiser. Her passions were international travel, collecting art & Judaica, and supporting Israel and the Jewish community. She was a member of Yeshiva Women, Hadassah, and various art history and charitable organizations. Graveside service Thursday, May 9, 3:00 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Shiva Thursday evening in Evanston, IL and Sunday through Tuesday at Wiggins Place, Beachwood, OH. Contributions may be made to Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, Chicago, IL or B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, Pepper Pike, OH. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary