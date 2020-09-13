Michele Wendy Perkins, 50, of Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.
She was born March 11, 1970 in Skokie, Illinois the younger of two daughters of Bob and Helene Berger. She married Tony Perkins July 16, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois.
Michele will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of fifteen years, Tony Perkins; one daughter, Shea Perkins, two sons, Blake Perkins, Britton Perkins; her parents, Bob and Helene Berger; her sister, Rhonda (Robbie) Ball; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will observe a private remembrance. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Michele's life on a date and at a time to be announced in 2021.
The family prefers contributions be made in Michele's memory to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 4809 North Ravenswood Avenue, Suite 326, Chicago, Illinois 60640 (www.rolfefoundation.org
)
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan.
Please share a memory or a message online: www.forevermissed.com/michele-berger-perkins