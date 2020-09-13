1/1
Michele W. Perkins
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele Wendy Perkins, 50, of Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.

She was born March 11, 1970 in Skokie, Illinois the younger of two daughters of Bob and Helene Berger. She married Tony Perkins July 16, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michele will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of fifteen years, Tony Perkins; one daughter, Shea Perkins, two sons, Blake Perkins, Britton Perkins; her parents, Bob and Helene Berger; her sister, Rhonda (Robbie) Ball; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will observe a private remembrance. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Michele's life on a date and at a time to be announced in 2021.

The family prefers contributions be made in Michele's memory to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 4809 North Ravenswood Avenue, Suite 326, Chicago, Illinois 60640 (www.rolfefoundation.org)

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan.

Please share a memory or a message online: www.forevermissed.com/michele-berger-perkins


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Pobocik Chapel
106 Ash Street East
Three Oaks, MI 49128
(269) 756-3831
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
Michele, was that friend who could always make me laugh at a drop of a dime. I’m so sorry we lost touch over the years. I miss you already jokester.
Spiro D. Frentzas
Classmate
September 11, 2020
To the Berger family. Know that the Parente’s from our days at Turtle Beach send you much love during these tough times and we raise a glass in Michelle’s memory.
Marty Posch
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nicole
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved