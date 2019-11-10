|
Michelle A. Pilota (nëe Argiro), 56, of Chicago Heights, IL passed away November 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Rocco Argiro and Marilyn White (Snezic). She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Kenneth W. Pilota, Sr., and her children, Danielle Pilota, and Kenneth Pilota, Jr. Dear sister of Mark Argiro (Kelly) and Marie Kelly (Mike). Graduate of Robert Morris College. Michelle worked for BDT Capital Partners as Manager of Administrative Services in Chicago. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 12, from 2 – 8 pm at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at the Infant Jesus of Prague Church 1131 Douglas Ave. in Flossmoor, IL. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancan.org or 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Manhatten Beach, CA 90266. For additional information contact 708-798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019