Michelle C. Foy, age 48, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
Michelle is the loving daughter to Donald and Virginia Foy; cherished sister to Kevin Foy, Lori (Daniel)Winkler, Michael (Ana) Foy; beloved aunt to Andrew Winkler, Alison Ioannacci, Katelyn Jilek, Alyssa Foy, and Amanda Foy; great aunt to Teagan Jilek.
She is a graduate of Mother McAuley 1989, St. Xavier University 1993, and Northwest Business College 1995. Michelle was a paralegal for Kirkland and Ellis LLP. She was active with SOAR (Starting Over Airedale Rescue) and Kerry Meadows Farm.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Blake Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9310 South 55th Court; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019