Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9310 South 55th Court
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Foy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle C. Foy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle C. Foy Obituary
Michelle C. Foy, age 48, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 with her loving family at her side.

Michelle is the loving daughter to Donald and Virginia Foy; cherished sister to Kevin Foy, Lori (Daniel)Winkler, Michael (Ana) Foy; beloved aunt to Andrew Winkler, Alison Ioannacci, Katelyn Jilek, Alyssa Foy, and Amanda Foy; great aunt to Teagan Jilek.

She is a graduate of Mother McAuley 1989, St. Xavier University 1993, and Northwest Business College 1995. Michelle was a paralegal for Kirkland and Ellis LLP. She was active with SOAR (Starting Over Airedale Rescue) and Kerry Meadows Farm.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Blake Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9310 South 55th Court; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now