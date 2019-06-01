age 56, of Schererville, formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sons, Alex and Phillip Block both of Schererville; dear love, Steven L. Outly; mother, Maryann Nagy; and brother, Mark (Gulmira) Nagy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Dale; father, Joseph Nagy; and sister Rebecca Nagy.A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 with Rev. Lev Holowaty officiating. Michelle will lie in state at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service, and will be laid to rest directly after service at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Parastas at 7:00 PM. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary