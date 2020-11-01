Sister Michelle Germanson, OP, passed away Oct. 21, 2020. Born in Dixon, IL and raised in Madison, WI, Sr. Michelle entered the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation in 1965. She ministered in education and leadership roles in Illinois and Colorado before serving as the Dean of Students at Rosary College (now Dominican University.) Sr. Michelle assumed her role in 1992 when she became the President of Trinity High School. Her passion and unwavering faith made her instrumental in leading this all girls, Catholic high school for over 27 years. Sr. Michelle ensured that every young woman graduated from Trinity with self-confidence rooted in a foundation of knowledge, community, and faith. Affectionately referred to as "SMG," she was known for encouraging everyone to always remember to be AWESOME! In addition to her Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, Sr. Michelle is survived by generations of empowered women. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity High School. For more information on arrangements, please visit www.Trinityhs.org/SMG
