Michelle Joy Becker, age 66. Devoted daughter of Goldie and the late Calvin Becker; dear sister of Craig (June) Becker; fond aunt of Eden (Adam) Mosoff, Jacqueline (Eric) Bade, Shawna (Kurt) Schorsch and Robert (Jericha) Becker; dear great-aunt of Carter, Everly, Mackenzie, Alexandria, Scarlett and Declan. Graveside services Friday, October 9th, 2:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Maple section, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. Family and friends that are unable to attend the funeral may view the service at Michelle's webpage at www.mitzvahfuenrals.com
live, or any-time after the funeral. Contributions to the American Lung Association
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824