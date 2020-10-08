1/2
Michelle Joy Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Joy Becker, age 66. Devoted daughter of Goldie and the late Calvin Becker; dear sister of Craig (June) Becker; fond aunt of Eden (Adam) Mosoff, Jacqueline (Eric) Bade, Shawna (Kurt) Schorsch and Robert (Jericha) Becker; dear great-aunt of Carter, Everly, Mackenzie, Alexandria, Scarlett and Declan. Graveside services Friday, October 9th, 2:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Maple section, 9900 Gross Point Rd., Skokie. Family and friends that are unable to attend the funeral may view the service at Michelle's webpage at www.mitzvahfuenrals.com live, or any-time after the funeral. Contributions to the American Lung Association would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery, Maple section
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dale Duplessis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved