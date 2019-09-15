Home

Michelle M. Perconti

Michelle M. Perconti (nee Hollowell) – Of Lockport, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Age 47 years.

Survived by her three children Angelo V. Margentia, Christopher Jones and Gianna M. Perconti-Jones. Her brother Sean Richard McCarthy. Mother Marjorie Dodge (nee Stogsdill), her father Henry Dallas Hollowell and her step-father Donald Dodge. Grandmother Mary Teague, Step-grandmother Shirley Stogsdill and her aunt Brenda Briones.

Preceded in death by her grandfather's Norman Teague and Albert M. Stogsdill.

Michelle was born October 29, 1971 in Joliet. Graduate of Amos Alonzo Stagg High School and Robert Morris University in Orland Park with her Associate Degree in Applied Science.

Private family services were held. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
