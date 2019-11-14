|
Michelle Marie Rowley (nee Miller), age 45, of Barrington, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side after a very courageous battle with Colorectal cancer. Michelle was born on April, 17th, 1974 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She grew up in Libertyville, IL and was a 1992 graduate of Carmel Catholic High School. She attended Denison University where she obtained a B.A. in dance and English. After returning home from Colorado, Michelle attended DePaul University where she received a Master's Degree in education. Michelle is survived by her beloved husband of 14 years, Jon Rowley; her loving children, Cashlin, Callum, and Mac Rowley; parents, Thomas and Barbara Miller; brother, Brad Miller; sister, Amy Miller; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019, from 4PM until 9PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL. A second visitation will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Community, 120 Ela St, Barrington, IL 60010 on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 9:30AM until the time of Mass at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second City Canine Rescue. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019