Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
N. Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
N. Leavitt Stree
Chicago, IL
View Map
Beloved wife ; ) of Larry Mulligan; dearest daughter of the late Nicholas and Rosaleen; fond sister of Ian (Colleen), Michael (Martina), Mark (Lisa), Rowan, Ciaran (Anne Marie), and Gerard (Aisling) Porter; loving aunt of Shauna, Patrick, Laura, Daniel, Ryan, Daragh, Cian, Nicole, Makayla, Cormac, Demi, Kyle, Alisha, Diarmuid, Dylan, Sean, Michael, and Pat. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Church, followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m.. Interment private. Native of Buncrana, Co. Donegal, Ireland. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
