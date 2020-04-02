|
|
Michelle J. Robin. Loving sister of the late Robert Robin and best friend/sister of Carole Laskey. Cherished daughter of the late Norman and Charlotte Robin. Dear cousin and friend to many. Due to global public health concerns, the service can be viewed on Michelle's webpage at www.MitzvahFunerals.com at 10:30AM Friday (Live) or any time after. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020