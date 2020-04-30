Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Montalto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Therese Montalto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Therese Montalto Obituary
Michelle Therese Montalto, age 47, of Plainfield; beloved wife of John Montalto; loving daughter of Rita & the late Jesse Bowman; sister of Brian & Laura Bowman (Steve) Golyzniak; aunt of Tyler. A private service will be held with Michelle's immediate family. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -