Michelle Therese Montalto, age 47, of Plainfield; beloved wife of John Montalto; loving daughter of Rita & the late Jesse Bowman; sister of Brian & Laura Bowman (Steve) Golyzniak; aunt of Tyler. A private service will be held with Michelle's immediate family. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020