Mickey Andalman

age 85, passed away peacefully on September 26 in Homestead Florida. Born in Chicago Illinois where he lived many years. He leaves behind dear friends. Husband of Josee (nee vincent-dolar) and loving father of Hillary and Matthew. Devoted grandfather of Megan and Ethan. Fond brother of Fran Waxman. Mickey had a lifelong and successful career in dental disability insurance, who satisfied the needs of many of his clients. Contributions may be made to the Altzheimers Association or the Miami Food Depository.





