|
|
A little over a year ago, Mignon Sylvia Veronica Dargush Boddeker passed into God's arms on December 18, 2018. Known to friends and family as "Misty," she was a Godly woman who loved her family, her friends and neighbors, her church and her Lord.
Born in Chicago on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, to immigrant parents, Stanley J. Dargush and Leontine Dargush, Misty attended Chicago schools including Sayre Elementary, Steinmetz High School and Wright Junior College. She met and married Dale B. Boddeker on October 15, 1949, at Judson Baptist Church. Throughout Misty's life, she served others with love, devotion and joy. Her community contributions included serving as a PTA president, a Co-Group Fellowship Leader for 30 years with her husband at Calvary Church in Naperville, and a 50 year member of the Franklin Park Woman's Club.
Misty loved animals and nature, most especially dogs, clouds, flowers and trees. She was a wonderful storyteller and had great comedic timing. Misty was a gifted artist and an elegant writer. Daily, she sang how worthy the Lord was of adoration and praise. Her creative expressions touched countless lives throughout her life.
A funeral mass was held at St. Bernadette's Church in New Haven, CT, on December 27, 2018, and a second funeral was held at Calvary Church in Naperville, IL, on December 29, 2018. Misty was laid to rest at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL.
She is survived by her daughter, April Boddeker Waugh and son-in-law, Dr. Martin Waugh of both Washington, DC and East Haven, CT.
Misty loved the little ones. Some of her last earthly words were about how precious the little ones were. Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019