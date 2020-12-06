Miguel A. Oviedo, M.D. 82 of Glenview. Husband of Maria del Pilar; father of Alejandro (Paula), Maria Celina (Jim) Haldeman, Angelica (Karson McFee), and Virginia (Tom Fiske); grandfather of Chance, Michelle, Melissa, Kathleen, Martin, John, and Charles; brother of Lylian Ruth; uncle of Anibal and Rodolfo. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OLPH, Glenview, IL; or the National Parks Foundation (nationalparks.org
For extended obituary go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com
