Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Mike Baietto Obituary
Beloved husband of Adeline nee Ottaviano; Loving father of Marie, Carrie, Laure, Michael Joe, David; Fond grandfather of 15; Fond great grandfather of 9; Dear brother of Terry Kuntz; Loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Funeral Services Saturday 10 am from Davenport Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Avenue Crystal Lake, to St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church; Mass 11 am. Entombment St. Michael the Arch Angel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Visitation Friday at Davenport Funeral Home 3-9 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
