Beloved husband of Adeline nee Ottaviano; Loving father of Marie, Carrie, Laure, Michael Joe, David; Fond grandfather of 15; Fond great grandfather of 9; Dear brother of Terry Kuntz; Loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Funeral Services Saturday 10 am from Davenport Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Avenue Crystal Lake, to St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church; Mass 11 am. Entombment St. Michael the Arch Angel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Visitation Friday at Davenport Funeral Home 3-9 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019