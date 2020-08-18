1/1
Mike Lazos
Mike Lazos, age 69, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, with his loving husband at his side. Cherished husband of Daniel Martin for 22yrs. Loving son of Nikolaos and Aphrodite Lazos, dear brother of Theodora (The late Frank) Kokosioulis and the late Kostas Lazos. Fond Theo of Cindy, Freida, Jim and Nick. Lifelong close friend of Enrique Vilaseco. Mike was born in Patras, Greece and raised in Athens, Greece. Moved to the United States in 1969. He recieved a masters degree in Chemical Engineering from U of C. Worked at Abbvie was the director of global engineering programs, He was a nature lover and a master gardener.Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd.Marion Friel - Funeral Director. Info: (773)774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
