Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Road
Elwood, IL
Mike Myron Frys

Mike Myron Frys Obituary
Mike Myron Frys, age 70, passed away on May 12, 2019 in Chicago, IL. He honorably served as a sergeant in the US Air Force REGAF between 1970 and 1972 stationed in Vietnam. He was the son of the late Paulina and Ivan Frys. He was the father of Angela Frys and the former husband of Helen Poulos-Frys. He is survived by his siblings Walter, Luba (Howard) Clark, Andre, Irene (Gregory) Showers and the late Anna Ruffino. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Stephen, Daniel, Timothy, Katherine and Mitchell. A memorial will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday, June 18 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road Elwood, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
