|
|
passed away at 89 on November 27, 2019 in Concord, MA. She is survived by her loving son Alex Vuckovic (Sara) of Carlisle, MA and daughter Stephanie Vuckovic (Goran Maric) of Falls Church, VA; grandchildren Alex, Elizabeth and Julia Vuckovic; Stefan and Ivan Maric. She was predeceased by her ex-husband Vladeta Vuckovic in 2012 and her sister, Dragana Cigarcic in 1985. She was born Radmila Zivanovic on January 8, 1930 in the capital, Belgrade, of the then-Yugoslavia. She attended textile school and trained as an artist. She came to South Bend in 1963 to escape Communism and moved to Chicago in 1982 after her divorce. She worked in retail at Rodier Paris in Chicago, and Neiman Marcus. She also dabbled in the baking business with Madeleines of Chicago and was stylish, eclectic and warm. She moved to Concord when dementia struck her in 2013. The family is holding a private service to remember her. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mila's memory may be made to Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, Chicago Chapter (www.littlebrotherschicago.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019