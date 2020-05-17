Mila "Mildred" Govedarica Fair passed away on May 6, 2020, three months shy of her 100th birthday. She is survived by her son, Emery (Gail) Fair, her grandchildren, Matt and Maggie, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Radmila (Chedo) Graham, Radomir "Charles", Djordje "George", and Vukosava "Louise" (Robert) Nogulich. She was very proud of her Serbian heritage and a staunch supporter of the Serbian Cultural Club St. Sava. Services were private. Donations may be made to the World Central Kitchen, 1342 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20009.





