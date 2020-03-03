|
|
Mila Rosenberg, nee Rubinstein, age 103 and a Holocaust survivor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 29th. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Devoted mother of Rita (Steven) Spitz and the late Jane Rosenberg. Most proud grandmother of Matthew (Tricia) Spitz and Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Jamie) Spitz. Treasured great-grandmother of Benjamin, Cole, Emma and Mason. Dearest sister of the late Sala Gotfryd and the late Louis Rubinstein. A heartfelt thank you for the love and care from her devoted caregivers. We are grateful for the staff of Journey Care. In her memory, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. A private graveside service will be held. For Shiva information, please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020