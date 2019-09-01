|
Milaflor B. Navarro beloved wife of Nicanor. Loving mother of Kathleen (Bryan) Cord, John (Courtney), and Michael (Eireen). Dear grandmother of Tabitha, Max, Nico, Nathan and Nolan. Milaflor was a published poet and longtime nurse. Visitation Tuesday 9:15 am until time of mass 10:15 am at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave. Villa Park. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Douglas Peterson Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers memorials to , www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/honoring-mila appreciated. Funeral info 773-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019