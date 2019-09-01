Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell Ave.
Villa Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Alexander Church
300 S. Cornell Ave.
Villa Park, IL
Milaflor B. Navarro Obituary
Milaflor B. Navarro beloved wife of Nicanor. Loving mother of Kathleen (Bryan) Cord, John (Courtney), and Michael (Eireen). Dear grandmother of Tabitha, Max, Nico, Nathan and Nolan. Milaflor was a published poet and longtime nurse. Visitation Tuesday 9:15 am until time of mass 10:15 am at St. Alexander Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave. Villa Park. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Douglas Peterson Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers memorials to , www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/honoring-mila appreciated. Funeral info 773-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
