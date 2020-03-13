Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Milan Laketa
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
300 Stryker Avenue
Joliet, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
300 Stryker Avenue
Joliet, IL
Milan Laketa

Milan Laketa Obituary
Milan Laketa, age 90, passed away March 7, 2020. Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Owned and Operated Tom's Place in Lemont. Former Volunteer Fireman in Bolingbrook and Lemont. Beloved husband of the late Elaine, nee Newton, Laketa; devoted son of the late Thomas (late Mary) Laketa, Sr; loving father of Debra (Lawrence) Greenwood, Michael Jarvis, Melanie Laketa, and Mark Laketa; cherished grandfather of 6; adored great-grandfather of 10; proud great-great grandfather of 1; dearest brother of the late Thomas (late Carol) Laketa, Jr, Don Laketa, and the late Peter (Anne) Laketa; and fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Pomen service 7 p.m. Lying in state Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Avenue, Joliet. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lemont Open Food Pantry. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
