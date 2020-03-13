|
Milan Laketa, age 90, passed away March 7, 2020. Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Owned and Operated Tom's Place in Lemont. Former Volunteer Fireman in Bolingbrook and Lemont. Beloved husband of the late Elaine, nee Newton, Laketa; devoted son of the late Thomas (late Mary) Laketa, Sr; loving father of Debra (Lawrence) Greenwood, Michael Jarvis, Melanie Laketa, and Mark Laketa; cherished grandfather of 6; adored great-grandfather of 10; proud great-great grandfather of 1; dearest brother of the late Thomas (late Carol) Laketa, Jr, Don Laketa, and the late Peter (Anne) Laketa; and fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Pomen service 7 p.m. Lying in state Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Avenue, Joliet. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lemont Open Food Pantry. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020