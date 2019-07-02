Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Addolorata Villa Parlor
555 McHenry Road
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Addolorata Villa Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel
Mildred B. Renkosiak

Mildred B. Renkosiak Obituary
Mildred B. Renkosiak nee Romza, 93 of Wheeling, Registered Nurse, beloved wife of the late Arthur P.; loving mother of Sharon (Michael) Smogor, Arthur (Faye), and Michael (Kathleen); loved grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of nine; dear sister of the late Frank (Charlene) Romza; dear aunt of many. Long time volunteer at Carmel Catholic High School. Memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday at the Addolorata Villa Parlor, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Memorial Mass 10:00 am, Saturday at the Addolorata Villa Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society, C/O St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buf. Grv., IL 60089 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
