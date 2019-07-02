|
Mildred B. Renkosiak nee Romza, 93 of Wheeling, Registered Nurse, beloved wife of the late Arthur P.; loving mother of Sharon (Michael) Smogor, Arthur (Faye), and Michael (Kathleen); loved grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of nine; dear sister of the late Frank (Charlene) Romza; dear aunt of many. Long time volunteer at Carmel Catholic High School. Memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday at the Addolorata Villa Parlor, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Memorial Mass 10:00 am, Saturday at the Addolorata Villa Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society, C/O St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buf. Grv., IL 60089 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019