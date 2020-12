Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred Bessie Homolka, 94, passed away Nov. 28 peacefully at home. Milly worked for People's Gas Company for 35 years and was a proud Sokol member for 75 years. Dear sister to Frank Homolka (deceased), Blanche Miller, and Camille Homolka. Dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. Internment will be private at Bohemian National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Milly's memory to Sokol Tabor or Brookfield Zoo.





