Mildred "Millie" Brodner, 92, long-time resident of Barrington, passed away peacefully on, May 14, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1927 in Chicago to the late Mark and Apolonia Herzog. Devoted wife of 55 years to the late Joseph Brodner; loving mother of Marie (David) Malecki, Joseph Brodner, John (Lesli) Brodner, Maggie (Jim) Goodwin; cherished grandmother of John (Savanna), Jake, Emily, Sam, Parker, Alexis, Hannah, Luke, Krista and Molly; proud great-grandmother of Remington and Jaxon; dear sister of the late Richard and Robert Herzog; fond sister-in-law, Audrey Herzog, Kathy Gemple and Anna Kuc; dear aunt to many. Services and interment will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For full obituary and online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020.