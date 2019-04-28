|
Mildred C. Julian, nee Taccio; beloved wife of the late Harold Julian; loving daughter of the late Rocco Sr. and Carmine, nee Falcone; dearest sister of the late Ben, Maria (William) Di Pidova, Frank, Nick (Betty), Angelina (Jerry) Mazzoni, Rocco Jr. and Margaret Ann; cherished friend of Agnes Snita and Louis Toledo. Visitation, Wednesday, 9 a.m. until time of Service, 10 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019