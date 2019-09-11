|
|
Died 9/13/19, Born 8/25/27 to Ferdinand and Anna Jorgensen (Roels); sister of 9, loving wife of Raymond 62 yrs. Survived by children April McShane (Dwight) & Steve (Casey), 4 grandkids (Kathryn/Michael (McShane), Anthony, Laurel), loving sister Mae Nelson, many nieces/nephews. A devoted mother, loved kids, earned AA in early child ed. She/Ray enjoyed long, active retirement in Colorado Springs. Memorial mass at St. Giles Church, Oak Park, 12 pm Fri, 9/13 Donations to church in lieu of flowers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019