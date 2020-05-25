born May 27, 1925 in Oak Park, IL passed away on May 23, 2020. She was wife of the late, Robert Miller, beloved mother of Marjorie Miller Kihn and David aka Dawn Miller, grandmother of Allison Kihn (Bryan Beard) and William Kihn, sister-in law of Elaine Truitt and aunt to three generations. Mildred was raised in Hillside, IL and attended Proviso High School in Maywood. Later she graduated with a Chemistry degree from Northwestern University and worked at the American Can Company for several years. She raised a family in Western Springs, IL, where she lived for most of her adult life. After living in an Elmhurst retirement community, Mildred was in memory care at Villa St Benedict in Lisle. Her smile and cheerful good nature will be missed by all who knew her! The burial will be private.





