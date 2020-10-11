1/1
Mildred E. Dahl
Mildred E. Dahl, age 93, of Downers Grove, IL; passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born to the late John C. and Margrethe E. Wiksoe née Eastwold.

She was preceded in death by her adoring parents, and loving husband, the late Dr. Norman R. Dahl.

Mildred was a mother and grandmother. She was the world's best mom and best friend to her son, Stephen Prescott.

Milly was the first Lady of the Chicagoland Lions Clubs International Dist 1-A 1963-64 and wife of past international Director 1991-93. She was a department area manager for Wiebolts Retail stores.

A special thanks to Dr. Manuel Malicay for his years of continuous compassionate healthcare.

For memorials of gifting, please consider Minnekirken Norwegian Memorial Lutheran Church 2614 N. Kedzie Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647.

Funeral services will be held by Geils Funeral Home. The family has requested to respect their privacy.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
“WORLD’S BEST MOM AND BEST FRIEND”. ALL MY LOVE. SPD
Stephen P Dahl
Friend
October 10, 2020
WORLD'S BEST MOM AND FRIEND. ALL MY LOVE. SPD
Stephen P Dahl
Family
October 10, 2020
Mrs. Dahl will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a great lady, wife, mother and friend to so very many people. She was extremely bright, talented in many, many ways, supportive of her husband, Norman, and his work. I rest in knowing she is in God's perfect peace forevermore.
SALLY JOSEPH
Neighbor
October 10, 2020
Mrs. Dahl will be greatly missed by so very many people, as she was a great lady, wife, mother and friend. She was bright, very, very talented in many ways, traveled the world while making friends wherever she went with her husband, Norman and their family. I rest in knowing that she lived a long and very good life and is now in God's perfect peace forevermore.
Sally Joseph
Neighbor
