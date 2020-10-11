Mildred E. Dahl, age 93, of Downers Grove, IL; passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born to the late John C. and Margrethe E. Wiksoe née Eastwold.



She was preceded in death by her adoring parents, and loving husband, the late Dr. Norman R. Dahl.



Mildred was a mother and grandmother. She was the world's best mom and best friend to her son, Stephen Prescott.



Milly was the first Lady of the Chicagoland Lions Clubs International Dist 1-A 1963-64 and wife of past international Director 1991-93. She was a department area manager for Wiebolts Retail stores.



A special thanks to Dr. Manuel Malicay for his years of continuous compassionate healthcare.



For memorials of gifting, please consider Minnekirken Norwegian Memorial Lutheran Church 2614 N. Kedzie Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647.



Funeral services will be held by Geils Funeral Home. The family has requested to respect their privacy.





