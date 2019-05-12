|
|
Mildred "Cissy" Gallagher nee Manning, 80, of West Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Joe Gallagher and fond partner of Charles "Chuck" Hall; sister of the late Col. Stanley Manning and Patricia Green; dear sister-in-law of Alberta Manning and Glen Green; loving aunt of Stanley (Debbie) Manning Jr., Fred (Kathy) Manning, Laura (Steve) Sanden, Todd (the late Patricia) Manning, Robert (Cheryl) Green, and Stephanie (Chad) Green. Cissy was the owner of Gallagher's Asylum in Chicago, and she retired from Catholic Charities after 18 years of service. She will be remembered for her smile and warmth, ability to take a fall and get back up, and her love of cats and Precious Moments. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 233 Church St., Winfield, IL 60190. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Charities of Chicago appreciated. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019