Mildred L. Burns
Mildred L. Burns nee DeVic, 92, lifelong resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Willard J. Burns; loving mother of Daniel (Linda), Mary Sue (Kevin) Mackey, Mary Anne and Mary Beth (Lynda) Burns; cherished grandma of Elizabeth (Chris), the late Michael, Matthew (Michelle), Thomas, Ryan, Colin, and Shannon; Adored great grandma to Carter, and Eliza. dearest sister of the late Lorraine M. (Francis) Sullivan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, and will also be missed by her devoted caregiver, April. Mildred was longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. Visitation and services will be held privately at St. Margaret Mary Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Scholastica Monastery, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60645 or Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, Rainbowhospice.org Info., 773-736-3833 or visit Mildred's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
My prayers are with the family these days. So many clear memories of Millie's fidelity at that front "desk"/counter.

Always a welcome smile that was given along with a firm appropriate interchange with students or a friendly sincere exchange with a fellow faculty/staff member. Everyone could depend on it!!!

She was truly a "good woman", of the sort you just don't forget.
Sister Benta Coffey, OSB
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Dear Burnses,

Just to let you know that I have been thinking of all of you and share the sadness you feel. Mill was always one of the “Big Kids” from my earliest memories, and it’s difficult to process the loss she represents - not only to me, but to a great many people. The memories will eventually lead to smiles rather than tears. Keeping all of you in my prayers.

Love, Kay
Kay Swanson
Family
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 20, 2020
My Dearest Auntie,
We will miss you and the great times we had with you. Love you forever and always, John and Mindy
Mindy Sullivan
Family
