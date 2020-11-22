Mildred L. Burns nee DeVic, 92, lifelong resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Willard J. Burns; loving mother of Daniel (Linda), Mary Sue (Kevin) Mackey, Mary Anne and Mary Beth (Lynda) Burns; cherished grandma of Elizabeth (Chris), the late Michael, Matthew (Michelle), Thomas, Ryan, Colin, and Shannon; Adored great grandma to Carter, and Eliza. dearest sister of the late Lorraine M. (Francis) Sullivan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, and will also be missed by her devoted caregiver, April. Mildred was longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. Visitation and services will be held privately at St. Margaret Mary Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Scholastica Monastery, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60645 or Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, Rainbowhospice.org
