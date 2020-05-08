Mildred L. Levy, nee Platt, 90, beloved wife of Frank Levy; loving mother of Sally Fell, Nancy (Josh) Cohen and the late Jennifer (Larry) Gritton; cherished Nama of Dara Cohen (Ian Williams), Nathan (Arica) Cohen, Sam Cohen (Carolyn Ginder), Rebecca (Sam) Tatel and Leah (Jeff) Smolensky; adored great grandmother "Nama" of Hannah and Lily Tatel and Autumn and Eliana Smolensky; devoted daughter of the late Edith and Joseph Platt; dear sister of Helen (the late Algar) Wiseman; treasured aunt and friend of many. Mildred was a proud founding member of Moriah Congregation, passionate writer and dedicated to her loving family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Moriah Congregation, The Jennifer Gritton Chumash Fund. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Please visit Shalom Memorial Funeral Home's website at www.shalom2.com to view the service on-line and to leave condolences.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.