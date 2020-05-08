Mildred L. Levy
Mildred L. Levy, nee Platt, 90, beloved wife of Frank Levy; loving mother of Sally Fell, Nancy (Josh) Cohen and the late Jennifer (Larry) Gritton; cherished Nama of Dara Cohen (Ian Williams), Nathan (Arica) Cohen, Sam Cohen (Carolyn Ginder), Rebecca (Sam) Tatel and Leah (Jeff) Smolensky; adored great grandmother "Nama" of Hannah and Lily Tatel and Autumn and Eliana Smolensky; devoted daughter of the late Edith and Joseph Platt; dear sister of Helen (the late Algar) Wiseman; treasured aunt and friend of many. Mildred was a proud founding member of Moriah Congregation, passionate writer and dedicated to her loving family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to Moriah Congregation, The Jennifer Gritton Chumash Fund. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Please visit Shalom Memorial Funeral Home's website at www.shalom2.com to view the service on-line and to leave condolences.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Shiva
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
My dearest friend hope you are at peace!! Youve had a long struggle these past few years and you deserves peace and love from your family and friends which Im certain they are feeling in abundance for you!! I will sorely miss you! Weve shared so much together for many years! May you rest in peace! Love, Gloria
Gloria Zieve
