|
|
Mildred "Milly" Levin, 90, died peacefully on the evening of April 14, 2020. Her heart was broken after the loss of her beloved husband Zal of 69 years. Born in Chicago; loving daughter to the late Esther & Jack Feldman. Milly was a devoted mother to Lee, Mark & Rachel Levin. Cherished grandmother to Hannah & Benjamin Levin & great-grandmother to Jacob Levin. Milly played accordion in her youth & entertained in Chicago, Florida & New York. She said it got her invited to a lot of fancy parties. Milly had a great sense of humor. Her cooking skills were often the subject of many family jokes - but she could handle it. A long time mahjong & bridge player, she sometimes won big money- $5! She will be joining Zal at Westlawn Cemetery. Services private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020