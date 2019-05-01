Home

Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466-1419
708-747-3700
Mildred "Mitzi" Lewis

Mildred "Mitzi" Lewis Obituary
Mildred "Mitzi" Lewis, age 94. Cherished wife of Harvey for 73 years; loving mother of Debbie (Jonathan Geren) and Vicki; grandmother of Jason Geren. "Mitzi" really enjoyed life and was fun to be with. She loved to travel, especially to Acapulco, Mexico during the 70's. She was an excellent cook, an Ace Tennis Player at her country club, a good dancer and a pro shopper! We love you and will miss you!! Graveside Interment Service Friday, May 3 at 10:45 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W Montrose Ave, Norridge. Family requests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Assocation of Greater Chicago, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors (708) 748-3800.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
