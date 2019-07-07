Mildred M. Anderson. 97, of Windham, NH, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 3rd, 2019 in Windham, NH.



She was born on November 7th, 1921 in Edwardsville, Illinois and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri.



She is survived by her son, Bruce Anderson and his wife Gina; her 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband Carl E. Anderson; her son, Stephen O. Anderson; her granddaughter, Stephanie Mullnix; and her 4 siblings.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 7th from 4-8pm at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087.



Calling hours will also be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7pm at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Street, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. A funeral service will take place at 10am on Thursday morning, July 11, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Mount Prospect, IL. Interment will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to either St. Mark Lutheran Church of Mt. Prospect, Il, the Windham Endowment for Community Advancement, or the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019