Mildred M. Reynolds, age 92; beloved wife of the late John Reynolds; loving mother of John (Judy), David (Dawn) and Ann (Lou) Ortiz; cherished grandmother of Ashley and Shaun Reynolds, Evan and Tyler Ortiz; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to St. Scholastica Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-7 P.M. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019