Mildred M. Ciezadlo, nee Manski, age 98, passed away on April 25, 2019. Mildred was the beloved wife of the late Eugene F.; loving mother of Gene F. (Sheila) Ciezadlo, Betty A. (the late Burt) Wiese and Greg Ciezadlo; dearest daughter of the late Anne and Adam Manski; cherished grandmother of Frank (Shannon) Ciezadlo, Jennifer (Tom) Hastings, Todd, Lauren, Erin and Grant Ciezadlo; great grandmother of Tommy, Brooke, Lucas and Wren; dear sister of the late Ernest (the late Mary) Manski and the late Dolores (the late Joe) Augustyn; fond aunt of many. Mildred was a member of the Harwood Heights Senior Club and an active member of St. Monica Parish. Visitation Saturday May 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a 10:30 a.m. Service at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Entombment will follow at Maryhill Mausoleum. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019