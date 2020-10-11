1/
Mildred Pultorak
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Pultorak, nee Feitl, of Westchester, Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Steve; loving mother of James (Anette) and Steve (Deborah); proud grandmother of four and great-grandmother of six; dear sister of the late Ann, Valerie and Tony. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church. (A maximum of 50 people are permitted to attend mass). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
Divine Providence Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral
09:15 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved