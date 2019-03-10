Home

Mildred Reis Obituary
Mildred Reis nee Fako, 94, of Lombard formerly of Addison, IL. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Connie Olson and Patty (Bob) Burnette. Cherished grandmother of Bryan (Judit) Olson, Becky (John) Cassey, Dan (Jenn) Burnette and Katie McVey. Great grandmother of Elsa, Nora, Ava, Andrew, Ben, Mason, Emma and Amelia. Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019 3 to 8 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park, IL. Funeral gathering at Funeral Home on Tuesday March 12, 2019 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Christ the King Mausoleum Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For info 630-832-4161 or www.steuerlefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
