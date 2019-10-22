Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mildred Robbins Obituary
Mildred Robbins, nee Rose, age 96 . Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Sherry (Jay) Silverman, Helayne Marland and the late Neal Robbins. Cherished grandmother of Rory (Heather) Margulis, Marissa and Cory Marland, Scott (Maureen) Silverman and Robin (Ray) Krassel. Adoring great-grandmother of Michael Silverman, Zach And Samantha Margulis, and Rachel Krassel. Dear sister of the late Anita (the late Bernard) Schneider and the late Edwin (Rochelle) Rose. Service is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the would be appreciated. For condolence information contact Chicago Jewish Funerals- Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847-229-8822 or www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
